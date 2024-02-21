Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner finalize divorce

Two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have officially finalized their divorce, according to court records.

People reported that the marriage was terminated on Feb. 16 after attorneys for Baumgartner, 49, filed court documents asking a court in Santa Barbara, California, to excuse both parties from finishing a mandated co-parenting course.

The request to officially dissolve the marriage was filed on Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Baumgartner petitioned the court nine months ago to her marriage of 18 years to Costner, 69, according to Fox News Digital.

The couple share three children -- sons Cayden and Hayes; and daughter Grace, 13, according to People.

The “Yellowstone” actor and Baumgartner have already agreed to retain joint custody of their children, the magazine reported.

Costner and Baumgartner reached a settlement agreement in September. In California, a six-month period is required before a divorce can be finalized, according to Fox News Digital.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998, according to The Associated Press. They were married at the actor’s Colorado ranch in 2004.

The couple had sparred over child support and Baumgartner’s move out of the family’s home in Santa Barbara, but came to an agreement to part in September, according to Entertainment Weekly.

