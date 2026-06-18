Kevin Bacon temporarily changing name to launch ‘Beansday’

Actor Kevin Bacon is spilling the beans. He is changing his name.

Only temporarily, though. The “Footloose” actor is changing his last name to Bean, “Today” reported. He is part of a campaign encouraging people to swap meat for beans one day a week.

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“I just thought it seemed like such a funny idea,” Bacon told “Today” during a Zoom interview.

Bacon, 67, revealed his “new” name -- Kevin Bean -- as part of his involvement with Humane World for Animals to launch “Beansday,” People reported.

The organization and the Golden Globe-winning actor are urging the public to eat beans every Wednesday as a way to help the animal population.

In a promotional video for the campaign, Bacon discusses his new name and the cause he is supporting.

“You know me as Kevin Bacon, but on Wednesdays I’m Kevin Bean, because Wednesday is Beansday, the day we swap meat for beans,” Bacon says in the video. “They’re packed with protein and fiber, they keep you full longer, you save money and animals, they’re just beans till you realize how many animals they spare.

“Observing Beans Day is a small step and makes a big difference. Take it from me, Kevin Bean.”

“Over the years, I’ve developed a deep connection with animals. You get to know them as individuals, and it makes you reflect deeply about the food choices you make,” Bacon said in a statement, according to People. “That’s why I loved the idea of Beansday. One simple change in what you eat every Wednesday makes a difference for animals. And if becoming Kevin Bean for a little while helps get people involved, I’m all in.”

Bacon lives on a 40-acre farm and has raised horses, goats, pigs, cows and chickens, People reported.

Kitty Block, CEO of Humane World for Animals, said she hopes the campaign clearly promotes the idea of animal advocacy to a larger audience.

“Simple actions -- like what we put on our plate --go a long way in helping animals,” Block said in a statement. “Beansday reflects our mission to tackle the root causes of animal suffering by making it easy for anyone to take a meaningful step for animals each week.

“By supporting people who choose to embrace more healthy, tasty, plant-based foods, we can also help build a better world for animals and our environment.”

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