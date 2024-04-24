Jedi need not apply: Wookie Rookie to get paid to watch every ‘Star Wars’ movie for first time

Obi-Wan Kenobi may have been Princess Leia’s only hope, but Finance Buzz is looking for a Wookie Rookie.

>> Read more trending news

If you have never seen a “Star Wars” movie, and you don’t know who Luke Skywalker’s father is, that may be worth $1,000.

Finance Buzz wants one person to watch the entire 20+ hour saga “to rate and evaluate the saga from an outsider’s perspective.”

The group is offering the Boba Fett bounty to help work on a story on the franchise.

In addition to the $1,000 payday, Finance Buzz will also give you $100 to pay for “the costs of streaming, snacks, or a lightsaber.”

There are of course rules including you must never have seen a “Star Wars” film, show or video game.

You will start in chronological order by release date - meaning you’ll watch the series in what some may think is the only way: “A New Hope,” “Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” followed by the three prequels “The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith,” then finishing up the saga with the final three sequels, “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and finally “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S.

To apply, visit Finance Buzz’s website by the deadline — which is appropriately enough — May 4. Once selected, the lucky padawan will have a week to watch the films.

This isn’t the first time Finance Buzz has offered cold hard cash to perform easy tasks. Nexstar reported that it has wanted someone to watch each “Fast & Furious” movie, listen to 24 hours of breakup songs or eat Trader Joe’s desserts.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” which will be returning to theaters on May 3. Some fans will be able to watch the entire Skywalker Saga on the big screen on May the Fourth. For more information and to get tickets, visit Fandango’s website.

© 2024 Cox Media Group