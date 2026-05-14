‘Is he OK?’: ‘CBS Evening News’ cameraman suffers ‘medical emergency’ in Taiwan

CBS News said that a cameraman is “OK and recovering” after he suffered what network officials called a “medical emergency” during a live broadcast of the “CBS Evening News“ from Taiwan.

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Anchor Tony Dokoupil was delivering his closing segment from Taiwan on Wednesday when he stopped in mid-script, USA Today reported.

“You will hear a lot about the rise of a powerful new China. The Chinese certainly ... Is he OK? We’re going to take a quick break,” Dokoupil said about the cameraman, according to video shared by Puck News senior correspondent Dylan Byers. “We have a medical emergency here.”

Dokoupil could be heard off camera moments later saying, “We’re calling a doctor.”

The segment ended abruptly. The broadcast switched to Matt Gutman in New York, who did the sign-off for the broadcast.

CBS News camera man passed out on set. He’s now doing ok and is in recovery, I’m told. pic.twitter.com/w08yqbITa9 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 13, 2026

According to Variety, Dokoupil reportedly failed to get a visa for China in time to report from Beijing, where President Donald Trump is meeting with China’s leader, Xi Jinping.

Tom Llamas of NBC News and David Muir of ABC News are in Beijing. Dokoupil is broadcasting from Taipei, the entertainment news website reported.

“CBS Evening News” addressed the incident in an X post. The cameraman’s identity was not disclosed, nor were additional details given about what medical issue the employee was experiencing.

“Tonight, during the final segment of ‘CBS Evening News’, our cameraman on set suffered a medical emergency,” the statement read. “Thankfully, he’s OK and recovering.”

Tonight during the final segment of CBS Evening News, our cameraman on set suffered a medical emergency. Thankfully, he’s okay and recovering. — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) May 13, 2026

The choice by CBS to broadcast from Taiwan put the show in a locale that is a primary geopolitical concern of the summit between the U.S. and China, Deadline reported.

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