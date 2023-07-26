Hunter Biden set to plead guilty to tax charges

WILMINGTON, Del. — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, arrived at a federal courthouse in Delaware on Wednesday morning, where he is expected to plead guilty to a pair of tax offenses.

In a letter filed last month in court, prosecutors said the 53-year-old Biden agreed to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax. He will also admit to the facts of a charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, authorities said.

The firearm charge is a felony while the tax charges are misdemeanors.

Authorities said the gun charge was related to a Colt Cobra 38 special that Hunter Biden had for 11 days in October 2018. Around that time, Hunter Biden said he was regularly abusing crack cocaine, The Washington Post reported.

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” Hunter Biden’s attorney, Christopher Clark, said last month in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

The younger Biden has been open about his decadeslong struggle with addiction. In his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things,” he said that he began drinking in high school and first bought crack cocaine when he was 18 years old, NPR reported. He has been in and out of rehab over the years and credited his family for his survival.

In a statement issued last month by the White House, the president and first lady Jill Biden shared support for Hunter Biden “as he continues to rebuild his life.”