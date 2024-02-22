Foreigner’s Mick Jones battling Parkinson’s disease

Mick Jones, the co-founder and guitarist for Foreigner, revealed on social media Wednesday that he is battling Parkinson’s disease, which explains his absence from the rock ‘n’ roll band’s live shows since 2022.

Jones, 79, wrote in an Instagram post that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s several years ago, Billboard reported.

“I want everyone to know that I am doing alright, however, I’ve always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

Jones and fellow band member Lou Gramm have written the group’s signature hits, including “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “Blue Morning, Blue Day,” “Urgent,” “Double Vision” and the group’s lone No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

According to Billboard, Foreigner had nine hits in the top 10 and 22 songs in the Hot 100 since the band was founded in 1976.

Jones said in his social media pot that he is “still very much involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence.”

Jones is the last remaining original member of Foreigner, Rolling Stone reported.

The group was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time in 2024; the inductees will be announced in late April, USA Today reported. Jones and Gramm were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.

Jones called Parkinson’s “a daily struggle.”

“The important thing is to persevere and remind myself of the wonderful career I’ve had in music,” he wrote. “I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts -- I want you to know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, but especially so at this point in my life.”

