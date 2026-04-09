Dick Vitale gives health update, announces ‘some abnormalities’

Hall of Fame basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale delivered some sobering news about his health on Wednesday, announcing that routine tests last week revealed some “abnormalities."

“While I feel great physically and sharp mentally, I heard from my doctors that the latest tests (which included a PET scan, then a CT scan with two MRIs) showed some abnormalities,” Vitale announced through ESPN public relations executive Josh Krulewitz. “They are recommending some additional testing to determine next steps. I’m hoping for the best and we will see what the road map looks like after an upcoming biopsy.

“As always, I plan to remain as active as ever and fight as hard as can be.”

A health update from @DickieV that he asked me to share pic.twitter.com/N7W6UzLfVX — Josh Krulewitz (@jksports) April 8, 2026

Vitale, 86, was declared cancer-free last year and returned to the broadcast booth, USA Today reported. Last month, he called a First Four game between North Carolina State and Texas with Charles Barkley, marking the first time the two had worked together.

Vitale has been diagnosed with four different cancers during a five-year span — melanoma, lymphoma, vocal cord cancer and lymph node cancer, the Gainesville Sun reported. He nearly lost his signature voice, according to the newspaper.

Vitale was declared cancer-free in January 2025, Sports Illustrated reported.

In 2023, Vitale underwent a procedure for the removal of vocal cord tissue to determine if it was cancerous, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

He has been treated for dysplasia, which is non-cancerous tissue, that required him to rest his voice for several weeks.

In 2021, Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma, months after undergoing multiple surgeries to remove melanoma, the Times reported.

Vitale has been working at ESPN since the network began showing college games in December 1979 and called the network’s first college basketball broadcast.

Before his broadcasting career, Vitale coached basketball at the high school, college and pro levels.

He piloted two high school programs in New Jersey from 1963 to 1971 before becoming an assistant coach at Rutgers, Sports Illustrated reported.

Vitale became head coach at the University of Detroit (now Detroit Mercy) and led the team to the NCAA tournament in 1977 during his fourth and final season at the helm.

He then coached the NBA’s Detroit Pistons for two seasons.

Vitale was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

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