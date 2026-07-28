Cracker Barrel CEO steps down year after logo controversy

A year after Cracker Barrel started a major rebranding that shook social media, the CEO behind the changes that were rolled out and eventually abandoned will leave the company.

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Julie Masino will step down from Cracker Barrel next month and will be replaced by former Bloomin’ Brands CEO David Deno, The New York Times reported. She will stay with the company until October, the company said in a news release.

Masino had been president of Taco Bell’s international operations before being brought in by Cracker Barrel in 2023.

Bloomin’ Brands owns Outback Steakhouse, according to The Wall Street Journal. Deno retired from Bloomin’ in 2024 but continued to serve on the boards of Krispy Kreme and Panera Brands.

Last August, Cracker Barrel rolled out a new logo that dropped the “Old-Timer,” also known as Uncle Hershel, to one that just had the brand’s name. She also got rid of the country feel of the restaurants, changing the decor to a minimalist feel.

Some said the change removed the Southern charm and that the company had become “woke.” The old logo was returned after only a few days.

“Cracker Barrel is a truly iconic American brand, defined by its unique combination of warm country hospitality, timeless appeal and deep connection with guests across generations,” Deno said in a statement. “I am honored to lead the Cracker Barrel team and look forward to unlocking the full potential of this remarkable brand.”

Shareholders tried to oust Masino last fall, according to The Washington Post.

He will be paid a $1 million base salary, an annual bonus, and company equity. Masino will get $4.6 million in severance.

Deno will also get $465,000 to cover relocation expenses to Nashville, Tennessee, a corporate apartment and two trips a month to his home in St. Petersburg, Florida, for six months, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The search for a new CEO started in January, according to the newspaper.

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