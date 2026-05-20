Close call: Woman escapes injury after steel beam falls, pierces vehicle’s roof

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman had a scary encounter and a close call after a 3-foot steel brace fell from a parking ramp and pierced the roof of her vehicle while she drove.

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Joyce Robertson-Hoyt said she was leaving Monona Terrace in Madison and was preparing to merge onto a street when she felt the jarring impact of the beam, WKOW reported.

Unaware at first what had happened, Robertson-Hoyt pulled her vehicle over and then saw the beam sticking out of her roof.

There may be lane adjustments on John Nolen Drive Tuesday, after a three-foot steel brace fell from the Monona Terrace parking ramp and crashed through a woman's car roof while she was driving underneath. https://t.co/gKKWPB4psn — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) May 19, 2026

“It wasn’t until I got actually back in the car that I looked in the passenger ceiling and saw that it was actually sticking about 8 inches into the passenger side of the cabin,” she told the television station.

Workers were inspecting the parking ramp above John Nolen Drive in Madison after the incident, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Robertson-Hoyt said the experience was traumatizing and she was grateful to have escaped injury.

“I’ll probably need some days, maybe, of not driving the car, not that I’m driving this car anyway, but you know, just a little bit of time to kind of calm down from everything,” she told WKOW. “We’ll have to try to, you know, figure out how to get a new vehicle and move forward.”

Officials with Madison City Engineering said they are working closely with the Department of Administration to do a full safety inspection, according to the television station.

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