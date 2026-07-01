Brother of Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell charged in mother’s murder

ATLANTA — The brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell was arrested in connection with the murder of their mother, authorities said on Wednesday.

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According to Fulton County online jail records, Ciarre Bryce Campbell, 41, of Atlanta, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife.

He is accused of the stabbing death of Nateal Campbell, 71, of Atlanta.

Ciarre Campbell waived his first court appearance Wednesday and will remain in jail, WSB-TV reported.

According to an arrest warrant, Nateal Campbell’s throat was cut and Ciarre Campbell was found by police in possession of a knife, ESPN reported.

Officers found her unresponsive when they arrived at around 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, police said.

Lt. Christapher Butler of the Atlanta Police Department said that police initially received a call for a welfare check from a concerned family member, according to WSB-TV.

In a statement, the Campbell family asked for privacy while they dealt with “overwhelming grief,” ESPN reported.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell,” the statement said. “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Defense attorney Jay Abt, who is representing Ciarre Campbell, told WSB-TV that his client was innocent until proven guilty.

“We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family,” Abt told the television station. “I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time.”

Calais Campbell is a 19-year NFL veteran who played college at the University of Miami. He was selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

At this time of unfathomable tragedy, our hearts are with Calais Campbell and his family. We hope they find strength and comfort in the love, prayers, and support that surround them now and in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/sB5vXWFZQZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 1, 2026

He has played for the Cardinals (2008-16, 2025), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19), Ravens (2020-22) Atlanta Falcons (2023) and Miami Dolphins (2024).

He rejoined Baltimore after signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract in April, according to The Associated Press.

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