Barge hits bridge in Texas

A barge struck a bridge Wednesday in southeastern Texas, causing a piece of the bridge to fall and stopping traffic in both directions, according to officials and multiple reports.

The incident damaged the Pelican Island Causeway, a bridge connecting Galveston and Pelican Island, according to KTRK. The causeway is the only road connecting the island to the mainland.

Images obtained by KPRC-TV showed the damage caused by the collision.

It's unclear what led up to the barge strike, but we're told no injuries have been reported, traffic has been shut down in both directions and classes at Texas A&M were canceled for the day. https://t.co/U2Vi5Aut14 — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 15, 2024

No injuries were reported, though Galveston officials said the crash caused an oil spill. The U.S. Coast Guard will determine the extent of the spill and handle any necessary clean up, according to authorities.

“Engineers from the Texas Department of Transportation are also enroute to inspect the roadway and determine if there is damage,” officials said. “The bridge will remain closed until it is deemed safe to use.”

The incident happened two months after a ship struck a support for the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, killing six people and sending tons of debris into the water below. Officials continue work to recover from the incident, which blocked the shipping channel leading to one of the nation’s key automobile hubs.

