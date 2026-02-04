Bahama Breeze closing its remaining locations

The Bahama Breeze chain of restaurants is closing for good.

Darden Restaurants, which owns the Caribbean-themed restaurant, announced in a news release on Tuesday that its remaining 28 sites will close on April 5.

Half of the restaurants will close permanently, while the remaining 14 will be converted into other Darden Restaurant properties over the next 12 to 18 months, the company said.

Darden Restaurants operates Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Cheddar’s, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52 and Eddie V’s.

The Bahama Breeze restaurants set to close are located in Duluth, Georgia; Pittsburgh; Jacksonville, Florida; Kissimmee, Florida; Sanford, Florida; Tukwila, Washington; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Newark, Delaware; Livonia, Michigan; Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Raleigh, North Carolina; Woodbridge, Virginia; Miami; and Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Ten of the 14 locations to be converted will be located in Florida. The sites include restaurants in Altamonte Springs, Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Lutz, Tampa and four locations in Orlando.

The non-Florida locations are in Kennesaw, Georgia; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Darden did not reveal which brands would replace the converted restaurants.

“The company believes the conversion locations are great sites that will benefit several of the brands in its portfolio,” Darden Restaurants said. “Going forward, the primary focus will continue to be on supporting team members, including placing as many as possible in roles within the Darden portfolio.”

The first Bahama Breeze restaurant opened in the Orlando area in 1996.

The closures come after Darden shuttered more than one-third of its Bahama Breeze restaurants in May 2025. That included five locations in Florida, four in New Jersey and one each in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Tennessee.

© 2025 Cox Media Group