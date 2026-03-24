Alice Cooper, Sheryl Cooper celebrate 50th wedding anniversary with vow renewal

Alice Cooper and his wife of 50 years have tied the knot once again.

The couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a vow renewal on March 21.

The ceremony was held at the Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix, Hello! magazine said.

Among the 220 people in attendance were the couple’s three children and their grandchildren.

As in their first wedding, Sheryl Cooper’s father, William Goddard, now 92 years old, officiated.

Hello! said that the rocker and his chorographer wife exchanged personalized vows and custom rings. The “No More Mr. Nice Guy” singer shared a photo of the rings on Instagram that had been published by Hello! magazine. The publication said the rings are yellow gold with cabochon-cut rubies and diamonds, and have icons of their lifestyle, including a microphone and a golf club.

They met back when trained ballerina Sheryl auditioned for her future husband’s show and joined him on tour as a dancer for the “Welcome to My Nightmare” show in 1975, People magazine said.

They started watching television together as friends while on the road, but their friendship turned romantic, and they married on March 20, 1976.

They had their daughter Calico in 1981, then Dash in 1985 and Sonora in 1992.

The couple has had a private side to their relationship and a public one on stage.

“We’ve both been in show business all our lives,” he told Billboard in 2019. “When we’re onstage, she’s not Sheryl, my wife. She’s the character, and I’m the character. We don’t look at each other as husband and wife onstage. But the great thing is, afterwards, we’re on tour. We’re never apart. It’s great.”

He also said that while out could be tough being married for so long while traveling the world as an entertainer, he shared he had a secret.

“People ask me, they say, ‘When you go on the road, it must be hard leaving home.’ I go, ‘I bring home with me.’ Because really, a house is a house, but a home is who you are with in the house,” he shared in an interview shared to YouTube.

0 of 39 Alice Cooper through the years American singer and songwriter Alice Cooper with his 6-foot python, UK, 21st October 1971. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (George Stroud/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years American rock singer Alice Cooper kisses Queen Elizabeth II impersonator Jeanette Charles while holding his gold record plaque as L-R: actors Peter Sellers, Richard Chamberlain, Lyn de Paul and Peter Wyngarde look on, during a record company party, England, September 15, 1975.(Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images) (Express Newspapers/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years American singer, songwriter, and actor Alice Cooper, UK, 10th January 1979. (Photo by Fred Mott/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Fred Mott/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years Alice Cooper competes in the fourth round at the 45th Bob Hope Chrysler Classic Pro Am at PGA West Country Club January 24, 2004. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images) (Al Messerschmidt/WireImage) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Comedian Russell Brand (L) and musician Alice Cooper backstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Singer Katy Parry (L) and Alice Cooper present the Best Rock Album award onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 08: Musicians Marilyn Manson (L) and Alice Cooper arrive at the 2nd annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards held at Club Nokia on April 8, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Inductee Alice Cooper poses with a snake in the press room at the 26th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Waldorf=Astoria on March 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Inductee Alice Cooper Band performs onstage at the 26th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Waldorf=Astoria on March 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 20: Musician Alice Cooper performs at the 3rd Annual Revolver Golden God Awards at the Club Nokia on April 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Alice Cooper performs at Enmore Theatre on September 26, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 18: Musician Alice Cooper walks out onto the ice to drop the puck before the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the Phoenix Coyotes at Jobing.com Arena on February 18, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Stars 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Musician Alice Cooper performs on stage during the 2012 Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years DETROIT, MI - JULY 17: Alice Cooper throws out the first pitch prior to the start of the game between the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 17, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) (Leon Halip/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 23: Rock legend Alice Cooper marks 5 Decades of shows at London's Wembley Arena with Handprints on Square of Fame, at Wembley Arena on October 23, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for Wembley Arena) (Stuart C. Wilson) Alice Cooper through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Musician Alice Cooper (L) and Sheryl Goddard arrive at Clive Davis & The Recording Academy's 2013 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Antonio "L.A." Reid at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Musician Alice Cooper (L) and actor Johnny Depp attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: Musicians Alice Cooper and Joan Jett speak onstage at the 2014 Revolver Golden Gods Awards at Club Nokia on April 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 14: (EDITORS NOTE: image has been processed using digital filters) Alice Cooper performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on August 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images) (Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 14: Alice Cooper performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on August 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images) (Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Musicians Paul Stanley, Alice Cooper, and Gene Simmons attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Singer Alice Cooper, musician Joe Perry and actor/musician Johnny Depp of Hollywood Vampires attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Bassist Duff McKagan, singer Alice Cooper and actor/musician Johnny Depp of Hollywod Vampires perform onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Alice Cooper through the years NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Singer Alice Cooper and Sheryl Goddard attend the T.J. Martell 40th Anniversary NY Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for T.J. Martell) (Gary Gershoff) Alice Cooper through the years HERBORN, GERMANY - MAY 29: Musician Alice Cooper (R) and Actor/Musician Johnny Depp of Hollywood Vampires perform onstage at Hessentags-Arena during the 56th Hessentag on May 29, 2016 in Herborn, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Director Tim Burton (L) and musician Alice Cooper arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Dark Shadows" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Alice Cooper of The Hollywood Vampires performs at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Alice Cooper through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Alice Cooper performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images) (Cole Bennetts/Getty Images) Alice Cooper Through the Years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Alice Cooper poses in the press room during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Alice Cooper Through the Years PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Alice Cooper performs onstage at "Rock The Plaza" benefit to save the Plaza Theatre on November 11, 2022 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Alice Cooper Through the Years LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 18: Sammy Hagar and Alice Cooper are seen onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali) Alice Cooper Through the Years LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Alice Cooper attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Alice Cooper Through the Years INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Alice Cooper performs at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

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