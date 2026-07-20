2 soldiers killed in Iranian strikes identified

The Department of Defense has identified two soldiers killed in Iranian strikes in Jordan.

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The Pentagon said 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, were killed on Friday during the attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, CNN reported.

Feehan was from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He died on Saturday.

Gonzales was from Carrollton, Texas, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, Ansbach, Germany. She died on Friday.

They were both active duty and were supporting the mission against the Islamic State, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. Central Command said they were killed while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.

The total of Americans killed in the war with Iran is 17, the AP reported. More than 400 military members have been injured, according to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump has said several times that he will avenge the deaths of U.S. soldiers, the Times reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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