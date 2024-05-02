Things to do: Magic play Game 6, Cinco De Mayo celebrations, & May the 4th be with you this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Plenty things to do in Central Florida this upcoming weekend.
On Friday, May 3rd, enjoy Casa De Mexico Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Orlando City Hall from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
On Friday, May 3rd, the Orlando Magic will battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 at the Kia Center.
Game-time is 7 p.m.
On Saturday, May 4th, Art’s the Spark! back at the Orlando Museum of Art from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On Saturday, May 4th, May the 4th be with you goes on at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 5 to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, May 4th, enjoy Star Wars Night at Inter&Co Stadium as Orlando City SC clashes with FC Cincinnati.
Game-time is 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, May 5th, celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Baldwin Park from 12 to 6 p.m.
On Sunday, May 5th, the 4th annual Cinco de Mayo street party and celebration happens at Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee.
The event begins at 3 p.m.
