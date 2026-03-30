Technological advancements NASA has achieved, in order to successfully conduct the Artemis missions

FLORIDA — A few key innovations include: advanced ion propulsion, next-gen communication systems (laser communications), upgraded M-42 radiation sensors, and highly mobile Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuits designed for long-term lunar south pole operations.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

At launch and during liftoff, the boosters, which each stand 177 feet tall; are set to provide the majority of the 8.8 million pounds, of thrust. In order to propel four astronauts, inside the Orion spacecraft, on their upcoming journey.

Very grateful to OPM Director @skupor on this important collaboration. We need to bring on the best and brightest at NASA from around the nation to achieve our world-changing mission.



This program gives us the opportunity to bring top technologists into public service, mentor… https://t.co/otWRVe1shH — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) January 28, 2026

The Artemis II test flight will be NASA’s first mission with crew under the Artemis campaign. Sending NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, as well as CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, on a 10-day journey around the Moon.

READ: Stacking Complete on Artemis II Rocket Boosters.

During stacking operations, which began on Nov. 20, 2024, technicians used a massive overhead crane to lift each booster segment into place on mobile launcher 1, the 380-foot-tall structure used to process, assemble, and launch the SLS rocket & Orion spacecraft.

LIVE: Three days ahead of launch, experts provide updates on our @NASAArtemis II test flight. This mission marks a key step toward long term exploration of the Moon and future missions to Mars. https://t.co/xuDitPWW59 — NASA (@NASA) March 29, 2026

From liftoff to splashdown, NASA’s evolving networks will serve as the crew’s link home, ensuring that humanity’s return to the Moon stays connected every step of the way.

As part of their “Golden Age” of innovation and exploration, NASA will send Artemis astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build on our foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

To learn more about Artemis, visit: HERE.

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