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Technological advancements NASA has achieved, in order to successfully conduct the Artemis missions

While the major structural components, for Artemis II, are assembled from 10 segments, (boosters), 5 core stages, & 3 capsule modules; The total number of parts, including fasteners, sensors, and electrical components, totals in the millions.

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
Artemis II Preflight The Orion Crew Survival System suits that Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch from NASA, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen from the CSA (Canadian Space Agency) will wear on the Artemis II test flight are seen in the suit-up room of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis II test flight will take Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen around the Moon and back to Earth no later than April 2026. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky) (NASA/Joel Kowsky/(NASA/Joel Kowsky))
By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

FLORIDA — A few key innovations include: advanced ion propulsion, next-gen communication systems (laser communications), upgraded M-42 radiation sensors, and highly mobile Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuits designed for long-term lunar south pole operations.

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At launch and during liftoff, the boosters, which each stand 177 feet tall; are set to provide the majority of the 8.8 million pounds, of thrust. In order to propel four astronauts, inside the Orion spacecraft, on their upcoming journey.

The Artemis II test flight will be NASA’s first mission with crew under the Artemis campaign. Sending NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, as well as CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, on a 10-day journey around the Moon.

READ: Stacking Complete on Artemis II Rocket Boosters.

During stacking operations, which began on Nov. 20, 2024, technicians used a massive overhead crane to lift each booster segment into place on mobile launcher 1, the 380-foot-tall structure used to process, assemble, and launch the SLS rocket & Orion spacecraft.

From liftoff to splashdown, NASA’s evolving networks will serve as the crew’s link home, ensuring that humanity’s return to the Moon stays connected every step of the way.

As part of their “Golden Age” of innovation and exploration, NASA will send Artemis astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build on our foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

To learn more about Artemis, visit: HERE.

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Jeremy Goldman

Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Penn State broadcast journalist, class of 2025, with a minor in sports studies, & a John Curley Center Certification.



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