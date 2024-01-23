Survey finds glaring gap between ‘elites’ and the rest of us

There’s a glaring gap between the richest Americans’ views of the nation and the those of everyone else.

A new survey divided elites, or those with at least one postgraduate degree, who earn more than $150,000, and the general public.

The data shows 74% of elites say they are financially better off today than in the past.

Just 20% of the rest of Americans agree while 40% say their financial situation is worsening.

About 47% of elites believe the government affords Americans “too much freedom,” while 70% of elites, or twice the number of average Americans, say they trust the government to do the right thing.

Data shows 72% of elites would ban the use of gas-powered cars and 55% would prevent Americans from engaging in “non-essential” air travel.

