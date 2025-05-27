Sugar from soda, fruit juice, linked to higher risk of type 2 diabetes

A recent study conducted by researchers at Brigham Young University suggests that the type and source of sugar consumed may play a significant role in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in Advances in Nutrition, analyzed data from over half a million individuals worldwide and found that sugar consumed through beverages, such as soda and fruit juice, was consistently linked to a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

In contrast, other sugar sources showed no such link and, in some cases, were even associated with a lower risk.

The researchers found that the metabolic effects of sugar-sweetened beverages and fruit juice may overwhelm liver metabolism, leading to increased liver fat and insulin resistance, while sugars consumed in nutrient-dense foods like whole fruits do not cause the same metabolic overload.

The study highlights the need for more stringent recommendations regarding liquid sugars and suggests that future dietary guidelines should consider the differential effects of sugar based on its source and form.

