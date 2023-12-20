Study says older Americans are earning more

One-in-five Americans ages 65 and older were employed in 2023.

The number is nearly double the share of those who were working 35 years ago.

Older workers are not only increasing in number, but their earning power is growing too.

In 2022, the typical worker age 65 or older earned $22 per hour, up from $13 in 1987.

A recent Pew Research Center survey also found that workers ages 65 and older are more satisfied with their jobs overall than younger workers.

They’re also more likely to say they find their job enjoyable and fulfilling all or most of the time, and less likely to say they find it stressful.

