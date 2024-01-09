News

Study finds bottled water filled with near a quarter million nanoplastic particles

By Laurel Lee

Climate Nanoplastics Bottled Water FILE - Tourists fill plastic bottles with water from a public fountain at the Sforzesco Castle, in Milan, Italy, June 25, 2022. A new study found the average liter of bottled water has nearly a quarter million invisible pieces of nanoplastics, microscopic plastic pieces, detected and categorized for the first time by a microscope. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) (Luca Bruno/AP)

By Laurel Lee

A new study has found that the average bottle of water contains nearly a quarter million fragments of “nano plastics,” which are plastic particles so small they can potentially cause cells to malfunction.

The findings published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences claim the smaller the particle size, the easier it is to get into the human body and then cross different barriers.

The tiny compounds can cross into the blood, and then can cross the different barriers to get into the cells, interfering with the cellular organs “and causing them to malfunction.”

The new finding reinforces long-held expert advice to drink tap water from glass or stainless steel containers to reduce exposure.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!