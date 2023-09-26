VIDEO: Florida man accused of pulling victim’s eyeballs out of sockets

A Florida man is facing charges after a fight at a psychiatric hospital.

Police say Reinaldo Bermeosolo pulled both of the victim’s eyes out of his eye-sockets during the fight at the South Florida State Hospital on Friday.

Witnesses say Bermeosolo dragged the victim across the ground, punched him and then disfigured him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for severe injuries.

PATIENT ARRESTED: A 34-year-old man was arrested last week after he attacked his roommate at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines where they were both court-ordered to be at, authorities announced Monday. https://t.co/nzrgFET4wF — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 25, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group