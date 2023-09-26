News

VIDEO: Florida man accused of pulling victim’s eyeballs out of sockets

By Joe Kelley

A Florida man is facing charges after a fight at a psychiatric hospital.

Police say Reinaldo Bermeosolo pulled both of the victim’s eyes out of his eye-sockets during the fight at the South Florida State Hospital on Friday.

Witnesses say Bermeosolo dragged the victim across the ground, punched him and then disfigured him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for severe injuries.

