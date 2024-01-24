Ramaswamy sued over robocalls

Former Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is being sued over complaints regarding alleged robocalls that were made during his 2024 campaign.

According to the suit filed in an Ohio court, the Ramaswamy team used pre-recorded calls with his voice to contact potential voters on their cellular phones without obtaining their consent first.

The robocalls invited people to take part in a “teleforum town hall” and said they would be connected to the event if they stayed on the line.

The suit filed by Thomas Grant, claims he never provided any form of consent to Ramaswamy to receive prerecorded calls to either his landline residential or cell phone number.

The suit accuses Ramaswamy of violating the Pre-recorded No Consent Class and is calling for up to $1,500 in damages for each violation.

