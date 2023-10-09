Pres. Biden’s 69-year-old brother concedes naked selfie on gay dating site is real

It’s not just Hunter Biden who takes naked selfies.

The president’s younger brother, Frank, has done the same.

In 2018, a nude selfie of Joe Biden’s brother Frank surfaced on a gay porn site, GuysWithiPhones.com, when Frank was 64. The discovery was made by the right-wing nonprofit Marco Polo, which has been investigating the Biden family for alleged political wrongdoing.

When contacted by DailyMail.com, Frank, now 69, confirmed his identity in the photo but denied posting it. He suggested his phone may have been hacked and declined to comment further, stating that any intimate pictures were a private matter between him and his partner, Mindy Ward.

