It’s not the most wonderful time of the year for everyone.

As the holiday season approaches, 61% of Americans think they’ll experience feelings of loneliness or sadness.

That’s an increase from 55% in 2021.

Sixty-seven percent also expect to feel anxious or stressed during the holidays this year.

The data from ValuePenguin also claims a quarter of this year’s respondents say they’ll feel more lonely or sad this year than last year.

