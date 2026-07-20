Troy Jackson gains momentum to replace Platner as Democrats' Senate candidate in Maine

Troy Jackson, a former state legislator, moved into a strong position to replace Graham Platner as the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine after several of his opponents dropped out Sunday.

The quick change in the landscape of the race came on a weekend when party committees across the state began choosing delegates for a nominating convention that will meet July 25 to select a new candidate to face Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November.

Between Saturday and Sunday. Troy Jackson’s campaign touted they had secured hundreds of delegates who had promised to back him at the convention, including all of their preferred delegates for Maine's most populous county, Cumberland.

His strength caused an exodus.

Maine's Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, withdrew Sunday morning, saying Democrats didn't have “a day to waste in unifying" around the goal of defeating Collins.

Nirav Shah, former director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, dropped out and endorsed Jackson in the early evening. He was quickly followed by Dan Kleban, the co-founder of Maine Beer Company, and Jordan Wood, both of whom also endorsed Jackson.

With all of his most formidable opponents out, Jackson looked tough to beat at next weekend's convention.

The Democrats have been scrambling to pick a new candidate after Platner, who won the Democratic primary, then withdrew from the race this month. Platner had electrified some progressives, but his campaign collapsed after several women complained about his behavior, including one former girlfriend who accused him of sexual assault. Platner denied the allegation.

Our Revolution, a progressive organization founded by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont that had originally backed Platner, threw its support behind Jackson.

Jackson, 58, was a logger before he became a politician. He was elected to the state legislature in 2002 and ultimately became the president of Maine's senate. He left office in 2024 due to term limits.

Jackson unsuccessfully ran to be the Democratic nominee for governor earlier this year with Platner's backing, but wasn't successful.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.