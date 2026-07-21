Republicans tee up government funding bill months early to avoid election season shutdown

WASHINGTON — House Republicans will aim to head-off a potential government shutdown before this fall's critical midterm elections with a vote Tuesday to fund the federal government through Dec. 4.

The deadline for action is more than two months away, but House GOP leaders are not leaving to chance that a possible shutdown sours the mood of voters. House Speaker Mike Johnson is daring Democrats to vote against the bill, and if they do, "then they alone are going to own the chaos that ensues if the government shuts down after September 30."

It’s highly unusual for Congress to pass a stopgap funding bill months before the end of the fiscal year. Lawmakers normally act just days or even hours before the deadline. But once lawmakers leave town this week, the House is scheduled to be in session for only 16 more days before the funding deadline.

GOP leadership is laying the groundwork to spend most of that time on another priority: a long-shot, party-line bill that spends $95 billion to boost defense, aid farmers and get portions of President Donald Trump's elections overhaul bill passed into law.

“I think it's kind of smart to go ahead and take the potential chaos of a shutdown off the table because the amount of damage that does to the American citizens,” said Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga. He said he believed a shutdown “probably works to the advantage of Democrats politically,” and he blamed the press for such a scenario.

Democrats are expected to overwhelmingly oppose the stopgap measure, which would generally fund agencies at current spending levels.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the senior Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said the legislation was dropped on Democrats on Friday without any bipartisan negotiations. She said that, among other priorities, Democrats would have pushed for provisions to prevent the Trump administration from enacting a rule that allows agency heads to block or terminate grants that they claim don't match the president's priorities.

“We still have two months before the end of the fiscal year and should not rush through an incomplete funding extension,” DeLauro said. “We ought to wait for the information that we need to get it right the first time.”

Republicans said work on the dozen annual spending bills would continue in the months ahead, but that funding the government through Dec. 4 could help lawmakers avoid a repeat of the past year when the country experienced the longest federal shutdown in history followed by the longest partial shutdown in history.

“We've seen that happen twice in this Congress already,” said Rep. Tom Cole, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “I'm not willing to risk a third time if we can avoid that.”

Some of the more conservative Republican lawmakers appear fine with the bill to extend funding to Dec. 4, known as a continuing resolution.

In this environment, that's "the best way to spend the least amount of money,” said Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo. “You keep spending levels static for at least a period of time.”

It's unclear if the Senate will go along with the bill. Spending bills require support from 60 senators to advance to a final vote, so some Democrats would need to support it.

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