Blanche rescinds fund for Trump supporters after GOP senators threaten to block his AG bid

WASHINGTON — Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a formal order late Sunday terminating President Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund to compensate his political allies, a move that comes after weeks of negotiations with two Republican senators who were blocking his nomination to become attorney general.

A spokeswoman for Texas Sen. John Cornyn, one of the senators holding up Blanche’s nomination, confirmed the agreement late Sunday. The other GOP senator, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, did not have immediate comment.

The Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Blanche is scheduled for Tuesday.

“My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions,” Blanche said in a post on X. We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order.”

The order would also limit the scope of the settlement’s immunity for Trump and members of his family from tax audits.

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