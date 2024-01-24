News

Panera removes charged lemonade from self-serve

Panera is regulating their Charged Lemonade.

After multiple lawsuits alleging that the drink caused health defects and in some cases fatalities, the fast casual chain has now removed the self-serve fountains in some locations.

A sign at some Panera locations now reads, “Looking for Charged Sips? You can pick up your order on the Rapid Pick-Up shelf or at the pick-up counter. Ask an associate if you need help locating your drink.”

The new policy makes it so that customers cannot serve themselves lemonade or get a refill, but instead must rely on an employee to do so.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

