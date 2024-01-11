Number of US centenarians expected to quadruple over next 30 years

The number of U.S. residents in their 100s is expected to quadruple over the next 30 years.

That’s according to the Pew Research Center, which reports medical advances will result in the number of centenarians rising from 100,000 today to 422,000 by 2054.

That’s huge amount, considering there were only 2,300 U.S. residents over 100 in 1950, statistics reveal.

Of the 422,000 centenarians in 2054, 68 percent are projected to be women – which marks a decrease from today’s figure of 68 percent, Pew reveals.

