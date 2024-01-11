News

Number of US centenarians expected to quadruple over next 30 years

By Laurel Lee

Elderly woman

By Laurel Lee

The number of U.S. residents in their 100s is expected to quadruple over the next 30 years.

That’s according to the Pew Research Center, which reports medical advances will result in the number of centenarians rising from 100,000 today to 422,000 by 2054.

That’s huge amount, considering there were only 2,300 U.S. residents over 100 in 1950, statistics reveal.

Of the 422,000 centenarians in 2054, 68 percent are projected to be women – which marks a decrease from today’s figure of 68 percent, Pew reveals.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!