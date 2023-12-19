New Florida bill would create a ‘dangerous dog’ registry

New restrictions and requirements for owners of dangerous dogs in Florida could be coming soon.

Lawmakers are pushing a new bill in response to a devastating dog attack in Putnam County last year.

Pamela Rock, a 61-year-old postal worker was attacked and killed by a pack of five dogs while delivering mail.

The dogs had attacked people several times in the past and the owner had unsuccessfully attempted to surrender them to animal control multiple times.

The newly filed legislation would require dogs to be confiscated during dangerous dog investigations.

If they’re determined to be dangerous, owners would have to keep their dogs securely confined behind a locked fence while outdoors or inside their homes.

They’d also have to obtain liability insurance.

Additionally, the bill would require the creation of a dangerous dog registry, so members of the public could search and identify where dangerous dogs are living in their area.

©2023 Cox Media Group