Woman shot dead on DC sidewalk in domestic violence homicide: 'Tragic'

(WASHINGTON) -- A woman was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday morning in what police are calling a "tragic" domestic violence homicide, and the suspect was fatally shot by police on a bus nearby.

Several people witnessed the shooting, which unfolded at about 7:10 a.m., and saw the alleged gunman flee on a bus, Metropolitan Police Interim Chief Jeff Carroll said at a news conference.

Officers tracked down the bus, pulled it over and started evacuating passengers, Carroll said.

About five passengers remained on the bus when officers approached the suspect, Carroll said.

When the suspect pulled a gun from his bag and pointed it at an officer, two officers shot at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Carroll said.

The suspect's gun had an extended magazine, "so there was the potential for lots of ammunition to be in that gun," Carroll said.

The victim and the suspect had a "prior relationship, ... so we believe that is probably the motive," Carroll said.

"This is the second domestic homicide that we've had this year," he said. "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all the individuals that are involved in the situation. It's a very tragic situation."

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