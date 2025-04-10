Wingtip of one plane hits another on taxiway at Reagan airport: FAA

WASHINGTON — The wingtip of an American Airlines plane hit another American Airlines plane on a taxiway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No one was hurt, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said. Both planes returned to gates and airport operations weren't impacted, the agency said.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., tweeted that his plane was "stationary on the runway" when another plane "bumped into our wing."

"Thankfully everyone is ok!" he added.

His colleague, Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., was also on the flight.

"I'm grateful no one was hurt today, but this incident underscores this urgent need restore all FAA jobs that keep our runways safe," she said on social media.

Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., who was also on the plane, agreed with Meng, writing on social media, "Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety."

The congressmembers’ flight was headed to JFK International Airport in New York. The other plane was headed to Charleston, South Carolina.

The FAA said it's investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

