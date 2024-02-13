Victor Wembanyama stifles Raptors with second career triple-double, this time with blocks

This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.

Victor Wembanyama overwhelmed the Toronto Raptors Monday night on both sides of the court with his second career triple-double. This time, he did it with blocks. And he was five assists away from logging a quadruple-double.

The rookie Spurs center posted 27 points, 14, rebounds, 10 blocks, five assists and two steals in a 122-99 blowout of the Raptors in Toronto.

Wembanyama recorded his career-high ninth block late in the third quarter with a stuff of a Scottie Barnes dunk attempt from behind.

The Spurs lead was so big at that point, head coach Gregg Popovich pulled him from the game. His 10th block emphatically sent back a Gradey Dick putback attempt with 6:35 remaining and secured the triple-double.

