U.S. Open tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will go head-to-head-to-head

The U.S. Open has released its tee times for the first two rounds. Play for the first two rounds will include three-man groupings and split starts on the first and 10th tees.

Notable groupings include:

7:29 AM: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7:40 AM: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

1:14 PM: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Here is every Round 1 tee time:

(Note: All times ET)

6:45 AM

Hole 1: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

Hole 10: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero

6:56 AM

Hole 1: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)

Hole 10: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

7:07 AM

Hole 1: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

Hole 10: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

7:18 AM

Hole 1: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

Hole 10: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

7:29 AM

Hole 1: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

Hole 10: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7:40 AM

Hole 1: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

Hole 10: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

7:51 AM

Hole 1: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

Hole 10: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

8:02 AM

Hole 1: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard

Hole 10: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

8:13 AM

Hole 1: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im

Hole 10: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

8:24 AM

Hole 1: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)

Hole 10: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

8:35 AM

Hole 1: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner

Hole 10: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

8:46 AM

Hole 1: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman

Hole 10: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

8:57 AM

Hole 1: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)

Hole 10: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)

12:30 PM

Hole 1: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)

Hole 10: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)

12:41 PM

Hole 1: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

Hole 10: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

12:52 PM

Hole 1: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Hole 10: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

1:03 PM

Hole 1: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

1:03 PM

Hole 10: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

1:14 PM

Hole 1: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Hole 10: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

1:25 PM

Hole 1: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

Hole 10: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

1:36 PM

Hole 1: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Hole 10: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

1:47 PM

Hole 1: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

Hole 10: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

1:58 PM

Hole 1: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

Hole 10: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

2:09 PM

Hole 1: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

Hole 10: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)

2:20 PM

Hole 1: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)

Hole 10: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)

2:31 PM

Hole 1: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan

Hole 10: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu

2:42 PM

Hole 1: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

Hole 10: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black