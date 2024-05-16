Trump trial live updates: Defense set to resume cross-examination of Michael Cohen

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Here's how the news is developing:

May 16, 7:30 AM

Defense to resume cross-examination of Cohen

Michael Cohen returns to the witness stand this morning, where the former Trump attorney is expected to face a full day of cross-examination.

Cohen, under direct examination earlier this week, described in-person meetings and phone calls with Donald Trump, who he said joined into an agreement with tabloid publisher David Pecker to catch and kill negative stories ahead of the 2016 election; approved a $130,000 hush money payment from Cohen to Stormy Daniels; and signed off on an arrangement to reimburse Cohen in 2017 using what prosecutors say were falsified invoices. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Defense attorneys are expected to question Cohen's credibility based on his past testimony and previous statements he has made in interviews, podcast and books.

May 15, 8:17 PM

Trump takes fight over gag order to NY's highest court

Former President Trump has asked New York's highest court to rescind the limited gag order that prevents him from commenting publicly about witnesses, jurors and lawyers in his ongoing criminal trial, according to a new court filing.

The filing is sealed, but is the next step after an intermediate appeals court yesterday upheld the order imposed by trial Judge Juan Merchan.

Trump has frequently attacked the judge, which is permitted, and has called the limited gag order unconstitutional.

In its ruling yesterday, the intermediate appellate court said that Merchan had appropriately balanced Trump's free speech rights with the court's need to control the trial.

There was no immediate comment from the Manhattan DA's office.

