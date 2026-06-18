Trump administration can replace slavery exhibit at President's House in Philadelphia, appeals court rules

(PHILADELPHIA) -- The Trump administration can replace the slavery exhibit at the President's House in Philadelphia, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel tosses out a February district court injunction that ordered the National Parks Service (NPS) to restore the panels that were removed from the site.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the lower court does not have the jurisdiction over the claims that were brought against the Interior Department and the National Park Service by the city of Philadelphia.

NPS took down the outdoor memorial, which honors the lives of the nine enslaved Africans who were held at the site by President George Washington, in January. The exhibit was partially restored in February after a district court ruling, but not all materials were returned to the site. ABC News reached out to the city of Philadelphia and the Interior Department for comment.

In April, NPS published proposed changes to the panels.

"These new panels are full of historical context. They highlight the momentous events that took place in the President's House and the other sites at Independence National Historical Park," the appeals court ruling said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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