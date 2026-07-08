Trial for alleged Jan. 6 pipe bomber set for February

(WASHINGTON) -- Brian Cole Jr., the Virginia man charged with placing pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, is set to go to trial in February, a federal judge said during a court hearing Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali set the trial date for Feb. 16 based on a request from Cole's lawyers, who pointed to massive tranches of evidence the government has shared with them stemming from the roughly five-year investigation into the placement of the pipe bombs.

Cole has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The government and Cole's attorneys said they expect the trial could take as long as two weeks.

Both sides will next return to court on Sept. 10 for a status conference.

On Monday, Judge Ali ruled that the sweeping clemency granted by President Donald Trump for all of the individuals charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack does not apply to Cole.

Cole's defense attorneys had argued that Cole should be covered by President Trump's pardons on the basis that his actions were allegedly related to Congress' convening of the joint session the next day.

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