Tesla allegedly in driver-assist mode crashes into Texas house, woman killed: Investigators

Editor's note: This story has been updated for clarity.

(KATY, Texas) -- A driver in a Tesla vehicle that was allegedly in driver-assist mode crashed into a Texas house Friday night, killing a woman who was inside the home, investigators said.

Michael Butler was traveling in his Tesla Model 3 around 8 p.m. local time in Katy, Texas, and was operating the vehicle "with an automated driving assistance system," the Harris County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Butler allegedly failed to drive in a single lane, left the roadway and struck the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

"Butler's Tesla entered through the brick residence, at a high rate of speed, and struck M. Avila who was inside the residence," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Avila was airlifted to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said Butler, who was injured, showed no signs of intoxication and he was cooperating with officers. Attorney information for the driver wasn't immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing and as of Saturday afternoon there were no charges.

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