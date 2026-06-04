Teenage girl accused of stabbing 3 horses due in court

(LAS VEGAS) -- The teenage girl accused of stabbing three horses is due in court for a hearing on Thursday as prosecutors hope to move her case to adult court.

The girl -- who was in Las Vegas for the National Barrel Horse Association's Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show -- is accused of attacking three horses in a barn early Saturday, according to Las Vegas police and the NBHA.

She allegedly had access to the barn and authorities believe she may have used a knife to wound the horses, authorities said.

The horses' injuries were non-life-threatening but the wounds did keep the animals from competing in the event, which took place over the weekend, according to police.

The teenager was arrested for 12 counts of willful/malicious kill/maim/torture animal -- horse and three counts of felony malicious destruction of private property over $5,000, authorities said.

The Clark County District Attorney's office said Tuesday that it wants the teen charged in adult court.

"These allegations involve deliberate acts of extreme cruelty against defenseless animals and have had a significant impact on the victims, the owners, and the broader equestrian community," DA Steve Wolfson said in a statement.

A separate hearing will be scheduled for a judge to determine if the case should be moved to adult court, the DA's office said.

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