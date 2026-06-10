Suspects sought after mom of 4 fatally beaten with bricks and robbed in Philadelphia: Police

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Two suspects are being sought in a horrific homicide in which police allege a mother of four was beaten with bricks and stomped to death during a robbery in North Philadelphia.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Keisha Furlow, lived near an alley where she was found brutally beaten early Sunday morning, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

"Investigators also recovered two bloodied bricks on the ground in close proximity to the victim, which are believed to have been used in the assault," police said in a statement on Wednesday to ABC News.

ABC Philadelphia station WPVI obtained security video that captured the deadly incident. In the grainy video, an individual is seen appearing to throw a woman to the ground in the North Philadelphia alley and then hitting her repeatedly in the head with a brick, kicking her, and stomping her face, WPVI reported.

The suspected attacker and an accomplice fled the scene with Furlow's purse, which was discovered by officers emptied of its contents a few blocks from where the fatal attack occurred.

Police officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the alley off North Opal Street around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to the police statement.

When police arrived, paramedics were already at the scene and pronounced Furlow dead, according to the statement.

"Upon arriving at the location, officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the rear alleyway suffering from severe lacerations to her face," police said in the statement.

Authorities are asking anyone with knowledge of the case to contact Philadelphia homicide detectives.

Neighbors expressed outrage over Furlow's death, saying she was a mother of four, including an 11-month-old baby.

"I hope whoever did it, I hope that justice will be brought because she didn't seem to bother anybody in this community, and I just don't understand it," neighbor Alexia Zia told WPVI.

Darnel Henry, another North Philadelphia resident, said Furlow's death is a reminders that "There are demons out here."

"She didn't cause no problems with nobody. She did what she did; that was how she lived. But she was at peace with it," Henry said told WPVI. "But for her to be dead in that alleyway, nobody should go out like that."

ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

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