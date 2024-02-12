Suspect arrested in violent mugging of 91-year-old man in New York City: Police

NEW YORK — A suspect has been arrested in a violet mugging that left a 91-year-old man with multiple injuries, the New York Police Department confirmed on Monday.

Christian Torres, 45, was arrested in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York City Sunday at approximately 10:15 a.m. and charged with attempted robbery, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The attack took place in the Upper East Side neighborhood on Feb. 1 when 91-year-old Hyman Silverglad was walking on East 86th Street between First and Second Avenues around 10:30 a.m. local time, police said.

Police confirmed the suspect, believed to be Torres, pushed Silverglad to the ground and punched him while attempting to remove his wallet.

After the attack, Silverglad was transported to St. Luke's Hospital Medical Center with multiple injuries. Torres allegedly fled the scene on foot.

In an interview with WABC in New York last week, Silverglad, and his son, James, recounted the brutal assault.

Silverglad said he was walking home from the grocery store when the assailant violently knocked him to the ground, punched him and tried to steal his wallet.

The retired attorney from Coney Island said he held onto his wallet until the suspect fled the scene.

Hyman Silverglad told WABC the fractures he sustained in the attack have left him "in agony."

"[The suspect] threw me to the ground and I have suffered at least six fractures, very bad fractures," he said. "I cannot walk, I'm in never-ending constant pain."

Despite the injuries sustained, the 91-year-old maintained, "I had to fight for my life. Who wouldn't put up a good fight?"

