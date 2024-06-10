Steelers sign Mike Tomlin, NFL's longest-tenured head coach, to three-year contract extension

Any NFL team hoping Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would become available to coach their team next offseason are sorely out of luck. The Steelers announced Monday that they've signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension, keeping him in the Steel City through the 2027 season.

"Mike Tomlin's leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a statement on the team website. "Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success."

Tomlin, 52, was hired by the Steelers in 2007 and has remained their head coach ever since. With Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways in early 2024, Tomlin is now the NFL's longest-tenured head coach.

