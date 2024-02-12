Steelers release QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The team announced the decision on Monday. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, the decision was mutual after the two sides discussed their situation.

Trubisky, a former first-round pick, was slated to play on the second year of a three-year contract that would have kept him in Pittsburgh through the 2025 season. Now he'll hit the free-agent market at 29 years old.

The decision will leave Kenny Pickett as the only quarterback under contract in Pittsburgh. Mason Rudolph served as an injury replacement to Pickett last season then kept the job in the playoffs when Pickett was healthy after leading the Steelers to three straight wins to end the regular season. He's also slated to become a free agent in the offseason.

Who will serve as Kenny Pickett's competition in Pittsburgh?

Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his season-ending news conference that he wants to have a quarterback competition in the fall involving Pickett.

"There will be competition," Tomlin said on Jan. 18. "I’m appreciative of [Pickett's] efforts and where he is and excited to continue working with him. But certainly, he will be challenged from a competition perspective moving forward."

The Steelers could potentially re-sign Rudolph, but that's no guarantee. With Trubisky now out of the picture, Pittsburgh will be looking elsewhere to add to its quarterback depth chart.

Per a Sunday report, the Steelers are considering pursuing Ryan Tannehill, who will be a free agent following four-plus seasons as the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.

Trubisky has started 57 NFL games since the Chicago Bears selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft. He made a Pro Bowl in 2018. But at this point of his career, he projects to sign as a backup on the open market.

Trubisky played in five games last season including two starts. He completed 62.6% of his pass attempts for 632 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns and five interceptions. The Steelers lost both of the games he started.