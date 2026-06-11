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Partial lockdown at Pentagon after 'hazardous materials incident' reported

By Steve Beynon and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
The Pentagon In Arlington, Virginia The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By Steve Beynon and Meredith Deliso, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- The Pentagon went into a shelter-in-place Thursday as officials locked down multiple floors and hallways in response to a potential air hazard situation, according to three officials.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said building monitoring systems detected an air-quality issue, prompting precautionary measures while officials work to determine the source and extent of the problem.

"The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement. "The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants."

The Arlington County Fire Department said its hazardous materials team responded to the Pentagon in support of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency's Hazmat Team "during a hazardous materials incident."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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