Padres place 4-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts on injured list with fractured shoulder

Xander Bogaerts' injury is worse than initially feared.

After the San Diego Padres initially diagnosed their infielder with inflammation, they place him on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured left shoulder socket. Per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the injury is expected to sideline Bogaerts for 2-3 months.

Bogaerts suffered the injury Monday night while diving for a ball against the Atlanta Braves. He was in immediate pain after making a play a second base and wasn't able to get up to throw the ball. He remained on the ground for several moments before standing up and leaving the game.

Xander Bogaerts has left the game. That didn't look good pic.twitter.com/RueTOafjFV — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 20, 2024

Preliminary X-Rays showed no structural damage, and the Padres listed him as day-to-day with inflammation. Per Acee, an MRI on Wednesday revealed the fracture. He was slated to undergo a CT scan to clarity the severity of the fracture and determine if there was labrum damage. For now, the Padres don't anticipate that Bogaerts will need surgery, per the report.

Bogaerts told Acee that he heard "a couple cracks" when he landed.

"I remember what I heard — like a couple cracks," Bogaerts said. "I didn't feel anything come out and then go back in. The only thing I remember hearing was a couple cracks."

He also downplayed the 2-3 month timeline.

"Two to three months, no," Bogaerts said. "Nah, nah. I understand we want to be smart, but I'll be back before that. I don't like the sound of all those months."

Bogaerts, 31, is in his second season with the Padres after signing an 11-year, $280 million contract in 2022. He joined the Padres after winning five Silver Sluggers and making four All-Star teams in 10 seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

He was off to a slow start this season after slashing .285/.350/.440 with 19 home runs, 58 RBI and 19 stolen bases in his first season in San Diego. In 47 games before his injury, Bogaerts was slashing .219/.265./.316 with four home runs, 14 RBI and four stolen bases.

The Padres called up 11th-year veteran David Peralta to take Bogaerts place on the active roster. Peralta batted sixth in San Diego's lineup in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. With the win, the Padres improved to 26-26, 7.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.