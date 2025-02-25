NFL combine: Why Cam Ward (and fellow top QB prospects) should halt recent trend and throw in Indy

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

With workouts set to begin Thursday at the 2025 NFL combine, Miami quarterback Cam Ward could really showcase his potential in front of scouts by throwing and participating in drills.

The question is, will he?

Football 301's Charles McDonald emphasized the importance of quarterbacks participating in combine drills on Tuesday's episode — something three of last year's top prospects, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, opted to skip, throwing instead amid more comfortable environs at their pro days.

“I really don't like where we've gotten with some of the quarterback stuff,” McDonald said.

Ward, however, appears to be considering going against the grain. With news indicating that he’s been specifically practicing combine throws, fans and analysts might get to see him work out on Saturday during the quarterback, running back and wide receiver drills (1 p.m. ET, NFL Network). This gives Ward a distinct opportunity to make a statement on the field, showcasing his accuracy, arm strength, and competitive nature.

The stakes are high for Ward, who is viewed by plenty of analysts as the best quarterback in this class and can cement that status with a good workout. (Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in the latest NFL mock draft from McDonald and Nate Tice, too.)

By working out, Ward can offer tangible proof of his capabilities, distinguishing himself from those who shy away from the challenge.

“Come out here, compete. Come on now,” McDonald said.

Ward’s performance could reshape his narrative among scouts, who value not only his talent but also his willingness to put his skills on display against the best competition.

As the vombine unfolds, Ward’s ability to embrace the competition could not only affect his personal career trajectory but also speak volumes about the broader NFL culture. Being game-ready and open to showcasing one’s strengths is a crucial part of what separates contenders from pretenders at the professional level.

In a draft story teeming with uncertainty, Cam Ward has the chance to write his own narrative. Will he fo it, or leave room for doubt? As fans, players, and executives all keep their eyes glued to Ward, his decisions this week could reverberate far beyond the confines of Indianapolis.