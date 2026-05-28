Man dead, woman critically injured after home explosion in attempted murder-suicide

(PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.) -- A man is dead and a woman was critically injured after a home exploded in Plainfield Township, Michigan, on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The home was completely destroyed with debris on fire when deputies and fire personnel responded to the scene after nearly 50 calls reported an explosion and house fire around 4 a.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

"The fire was intentionally set, we believe, by the husband at this point, intending to be a murder-suicide at the residence," Kent County Undersheriff Bryan Muir told reporters.

Officials have not released the names of the man and woman in the explosion, but said they believe "the husband" set the fire, Muir said. The woman was associated with the address, according to authorities.

Two neighbors -- a teenager who lived next door and another man who lived nearby -- pulled the injured woman from the home after the explosion, according to the sheriff's office. She was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

"We are very proud of them for stepping up and helping someone in need during an extremely dangerous situation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Without their actions, it is likely she would have perished in the fire. She has some significant medical-related issues right now and we are hoping for a recovery," Muir said.

Hours later, a dead man, believed to be the person registered to the address, was found at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigators preliminarily believe a source of natural gas was released in the basement and used to start the fire, Alpine Township Fire Chief Jeremy Kelly said.

Investigators believe the explosion was a "domestic-related situation at the home," Muir told reporters.

There are no concerns of any gas leaks or other home explosions in the area, Muir said.

"We want to relay to the family affected by this our deepest sorrows for having to deal with a situation so tragic," Muir said.

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