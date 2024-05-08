Knicks lose C Mitchell Robinson for 6-8 weeks with ankle injury

The New York Knicks will be without center Mitchell Robinson indefinitely after he sustained a stress injury to his surgically-repaired ankle, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.

That timeline means he could miss the rest of the Knicks' season should they win two more rounds and reach the 2024 NBA Finals.

Robinson has averaged 6.8 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.2 blocks per game through six postseason games. He sat out Game 1 vs. the Indiana Pacers on Monday night due to "left ankle injury management."

