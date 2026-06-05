Coast Guard takes custody of dinghy amid new search for Lynette Hooker in Bahamas

(NEW YORK) — The Coast Guard has taken custody of the Hookers' dinghy amid the new search for Lynette Hooker, an American woman who went overboard in the Bahamas and vanished two months ago.

The Coast Guard is using divers, underwater drones and a K9 as it explores new areas not previously searched.

This week's search comes after forensic evidence found on electronic devices belonging to Lynette Hooker's husband, Brian Hooker, led investigators to new areas of interest, U.S. officials said. One U.S. official told ABC News that what Brian Hooker told investigators does not match the GPS data recovered from his devices.

Lynette Hooker went missing on the evening of April 4. Brian Hooker told authorities that after the couple departed Hope Town on their dinghy to head to their yacht, bad weather caused her to go overboard.

Brian Hooker was arrested on April 8 and questioned by police. He was released on April 13 without charges.

Lynette Hooker's daughter and Brian Hooker's stepdaughter, Karli Aylesworth, told ABC News she doubts Brian Hooker's story and said she's not spoken with him since the day after her mother went missing.

Aylesworth said this week she's hopeful the new search points investigators in the right direction.

"She has to be somewhere, so all the help that we could get, it's greatly appreciated," she said.

Aylesworth said if she could speak to her mother now, she'd tell her, "I just hope you're still out there. I have doubts with how long it's been, but I love you and I hope I can see you again."

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