8 victims killed in B-52 crash identified by Edwards Air Force Base

(LOS ANGELES) -- The eight people killed in an Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crash in California have been identified.

The B-52 was on a "routine test mission" Monday morning when it crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base and burst into flames, officials said.

Everyone on board was killed: four crew members, one civilian and three contractors, officials said.

The victims were identified by the base as: Col. Gregory Watson, 53, weapon systems officer, Boeing; Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, 40, weapon systems officer, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center; retired Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, 50, pilot, Boeing; Maj. Alexander Davis, 34, weapon systems officer, 419th Flight Test Squadron; Maj. Robert Dee, 40, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron; Maj. Brad Hovey, 35, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron; Jeromy Smith, 32, flight test engineer, 419th Flight Test Squadron; and Christopher Rischar, 41, flight test engineer, JT4 contractor.

"They were dedicated professionals, beloved family members and irreplaceable teammates," Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing Commander, said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, loved ones and fellow Airmen, Air Force civilians and mission partners affected by this tragedy."

Two Boeing employees were among the victims. Boeing said in a statement, "The loss of Miles and Greg is deeply felt across our teams, and our hearts remain with their families, loved ones and those who worked with them."

The cause of the crash is under investigation, a process that will likely take several months, Col. James Hayes, deputy commander for the 412th Test Wing at the base, said Monday.

Test missions take place multiple times a day at Edwards Air Force Base, Hayes said.

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